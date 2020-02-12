Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avaya in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.43.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.50 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avaya by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Avaya by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,139,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avaya by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 178,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

