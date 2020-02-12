Aventus Hits Market Cap of $846,746.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. Aventus has a total market cap of $846,746.00 and $16,755.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Ethfinex, OKEx and Gatecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.90 or 0.03502374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00039267 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00150580 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002968 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus’ launch date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io.

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex, Mercatox and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

