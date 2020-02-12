Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 6,291 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $31.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

