Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 22,725 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

EFA opened at $69.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

