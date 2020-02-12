Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,516 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42,812 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 737,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 373,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after acquiring an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,215 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.34 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $107.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average is $102.39.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

