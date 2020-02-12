Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,493 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,286,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,000 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 950,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,148,000 after acquiring an additional 40,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $109.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $5.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

