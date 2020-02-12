Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 1,054.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 48,104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $262.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.31. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $175.07 and a one year high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.