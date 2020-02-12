Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) by 532.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,318 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 14,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPE opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.62. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $58.06.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

