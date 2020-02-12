Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $5,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AOR. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

AOR opened at $48.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.72. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $48.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

