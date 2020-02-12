Aveo Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190,651 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.