Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.