Aveo Capital Partners LLC Sells 75,160 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 68.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,160 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,083,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,113,000 after purchasing an additional 353,358 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $9,776,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,679,000. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 336,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

