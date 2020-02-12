Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,000. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 35,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

