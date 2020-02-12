Aveo Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 26,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

SPAB stock opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $29.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.0695 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

