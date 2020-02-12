Avis Budget Group (CAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Avis Budget Group to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $23.86 and a one year high of $38.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. BidaskClub lowered Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

In related news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 430,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,993.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

