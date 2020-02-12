Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Shares of AVRO stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. 7,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,251. The stock has a market cap of $829.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.27. Avrobio has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $28.52.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 252,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Avrobio by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

