Avrobio’s (AVRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVRO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avrobio from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. Avrobio has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a market cap of $829.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $1,736,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,070,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Avrobio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Avrobio during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Avrobio by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avrobio Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

