Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Issues Earnings Results

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Aware had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter.

AWRE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,800. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of -0.17. Aware has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Aware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

In other Aware news, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $45,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $83,728 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aware, Inc provides software and services for the biometrics industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs), biometric enrollment SDKs and application program interfaces (APIs), identity text analytics SDK – Inquire, biometric services platform – BioSP, and cluster-based matching platform – Astra; and integrated solutions comprising Knomi, AwareABIS, WebEnroll, and Indigo, as well as biometric applications that enable various functions in biometrics systems, such as enrollment, analysis, and processing of biometric images and data on workstations or mobile devices; integration of peripheral biometric capture devices; centralized workflow, transaction processing, and subsystem integration; matching of biometric samples against biometric databases to authenticate or verify identities; and analysis and processing of text-based identity data.

