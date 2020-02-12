Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,388 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 56,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,194.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $319.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1,396.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.72.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

