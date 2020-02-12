B. Riley Weighs in on NovaGold Resources Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. NovaGold Resources has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,042,482 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

In other news, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 12,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $113,876.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,805,873.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 78,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $542,415.90. Insiders sold a total of 376,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,582 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

