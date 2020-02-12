B2BX (B2B) Market Capitalization Tops $11.09 Million

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 12th. B2BX has a market cap of $11.09 million and $76,133.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, B2BX has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One B2BX token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, Mercatox and B2BX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get B2BX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.93 or 0.06048882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00057666 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024802 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00120747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

B2BX Token Profile

B2B is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,629,794 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange.

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Tidex, Mercatox and B2BX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for B2BX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for B2BX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.