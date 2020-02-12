Baader Bank Reiterates €12.00 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been given a €12.00 ($13.95) target price by Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on B4B3. Warburg Research set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.95 ($16.22).

Shares of ETR B4B3 traded up €0.15 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.45 ($14.48). The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 52-week low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 52-week high of €14.85 ($17.27). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.49 million and a P/E ratio of -35.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.04.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

