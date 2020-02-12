Baader Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the company’s current price.

FIE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fielmann in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fielmann has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.45 ($79.59).

Get Fielmann alerts:

FRA FIE traded up €0.90 ($1.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €75.50 ($87.79). 100,449 shares of the stock were exchanged. Fielmann has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($76.16) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($90.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €72.46 and a 200 day moving average of €68.75.

About Fielmann

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.