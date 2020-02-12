Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BAB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 561 ($7.38) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 587.10 ($7.72).

Shares of LON BAB opened at GBX 533.40 ($7.02) on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68). The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 612.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 554.47.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

