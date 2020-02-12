Babcock International Group’s (BAB) Add Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BAB has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.85) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 668 ($8.79) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 597.80 ($7.86).

BAB stock traded down GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 535 ($7.04). 8,566,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 612.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 554.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.12. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 410.10 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 659.80 ($8.68).

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 521 ($6.85) per share, for a total transaction of £13,025 ($17,133.65).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

