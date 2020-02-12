Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 22.3% in January

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 245,300 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 15th total of 315,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 261,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company had a trading volume of 221,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,873. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

BCSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter valued at $1,894,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 345.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 244,999 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 41.7% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 88,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,075 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,061 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

