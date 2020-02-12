Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Price Target Raised to GBX 125 at Berenberg Bank

Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BAKK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC cut Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bakkavor Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 151 ($1.99).

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Shares of LON:BAKK opened at GBX 139.90 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Bakkavor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.50 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 172.60 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of $810.32 million and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.33.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc produces and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers ready meals, soups, pasta, sauces, dips, modern deli, fresh cut and dressed salads, dressings, fresh cut produce, sandwich wraps, pizzas, and breads; and desserts, such as cheese and cream cakes, fruit tarts, crumbles, and trifles to grocery retailers and foodservice providers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.