Banc of California Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BANC)

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years. Banc of California has a payout ratio of 34.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.93. 4,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,662. The company has a market cap of $871.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.54 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BANC shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banc of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,820 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,807.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 16,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

