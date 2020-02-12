Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,515 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.13% of Bancorpsouth Bank worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Bancorpsouth Bank by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

NYSE:BXS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,191. Bancorpsouth Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BXS shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.