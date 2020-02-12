Band Protocol Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.02 million and $2.58 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00003796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,865,835 tokens. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance.

