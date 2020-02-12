Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. The stock had a trading volume of 36,620,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

