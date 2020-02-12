Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Update

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 788,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.24. 648,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $24.35 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $245.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter worth about $92,126,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank Ozk by 162.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bank Ozk by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,019,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,419 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,952,000 after buying an additional 204,240 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

