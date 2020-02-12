BANKEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $177,660.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last week, BANKEX has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. BANKEX has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $177,660.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Simex, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.09 or 0.06136740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00059376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004950 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127793 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009719 BTC.

BANKEX Profile

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, Bittrex, Hotbit, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

