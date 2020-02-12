Banyan Network Market Capitalization Hits $275,102.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Banyan Network has a total market cap of $275,102.00 and $100.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinEx, Bibox and Ethfinex. In the last week, Banyan Network has traded 31% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Banyan Network alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000865 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 71.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Banyan Network Profile

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banyan Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banyan Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banyan Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.