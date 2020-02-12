Barclays Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €85.00 Price Target

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a €85.00 ($98.84) target price by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €89.50 ($104.07) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €97.42 ($113.28).

Shares of SAN opened at €93.40 ($108.60) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €90.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.40. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

