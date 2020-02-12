Barclays Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €59.00 Price Target

Total (EPA:FP) has been assigned a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €57.69 ($67.08).

Get Total alerts:

FP opened at €45.30 ($52.67) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.12. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36).

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.