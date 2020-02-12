Barclays Boosts TUI (LON:TUI) Price Target to GBX 930

TUI (LON:TUI) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 930 ($12.23) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TUI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas cut TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TUI to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.43 ($13.37).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 922.20 ($12.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,212.50 ($15.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 894.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 922.25.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

