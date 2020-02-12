Barrington Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.70% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for TEGNA’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

TGNA has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price objective on TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. TEGNA had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.