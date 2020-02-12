Barrington Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $50.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

CHGG opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 9.50 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Chegg has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Dave Jr. Borders sold 6,657 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $277,463.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 285,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,906,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 8,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $349,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,171.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 782,197 shares of company stock worth $30,669,148 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chegg by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Chegg by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

