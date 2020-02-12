Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Update

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of BSET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.27. 39,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.40 million, a P/E ratio of -56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

