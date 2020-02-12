Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $28.17 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BHC. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

