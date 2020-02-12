Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.49 per share for the quarter.

TSE:BHC opened at C$37.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$24.89 and a 12 month high of C$42.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.57.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.