Bayan Token (BYT) Market Cap Tops $335,284.00

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded up 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Bayan Token token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00013529 BTC on popular exchanges including Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. Bayan Token has a market cap of $335,284.00 and $22.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bayan Token has traded up 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bayan Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.50 or 0.03500140 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00256157 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038871 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00151238 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002953 BTC.

About Bayan Token

Bayan Token’s total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. Bayan Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bayantoken. Bayan Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bayan Token’s official website is bayantoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bayan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bayan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.