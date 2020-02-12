Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTE. ValuEngine cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

NYSE BTE opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $569.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baytex Energy by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 93,200 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baytex Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,251,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 927,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 216,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Baytex Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,252,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.