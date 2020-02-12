Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTE. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.10.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.46. 3,174,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,399. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.33 and a 12 month high of C$3.13. The company has a market cap of $776.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other news, Director Trudy Marie Curran bought 29,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

