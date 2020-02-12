Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:BPT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of Beach Energy stock traded down A$0.10 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching A$2.21 ($1.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,396,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,360,000. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of A$1.62 ($1.15) and a 1-year high of A$2.91 ($2.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74.

In related news, insider Matthew Kay 828,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. Also, insider Colin Beckett bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,400.00 ($32,907.80).

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

