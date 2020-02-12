BeatzCoin Price Tops $0.0009 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 142.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BeatzCoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and $27.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,368,463,284 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

