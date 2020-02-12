Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) Insider Sells £214,657.64 in Stock

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ) insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Adrian Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beazley alerts:

On Wednesday, December 18th, Adrian Cox purchased 36,300 shares of Beazley stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, with a total value of £197,835 ($260,240.73).

BEZ opened at GBX 579.50 ($7.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. Beazley PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 499.40 ($6.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 551.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 570.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

BEZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Beazley in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 555 ($7.30) target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 591.70 ($7.78).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.