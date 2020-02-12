Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) is Fiera Capital Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,629 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 3.1% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.28% of Becton Dickinson and worth $939,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock worth $36,646,395. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $5.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.16. 65,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,019. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.73. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

