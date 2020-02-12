Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of .

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBBY. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

NASDAQ:BBBY traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.79. 77,907,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,189,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.41. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 64,148 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

